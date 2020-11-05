{{head.currentUpdate}}

ED gets custody of Sivasankar for 6 more days

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday was given custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar for six more days.

The development came after the investigation team filed an application at the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court seeking an extension for the custody of Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the chief minister.

Sivasankar was arrested by the ED on October 29 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the gold smuggling racket that was unearthed in Kerala in July. The ED had named him fifth accused in the case and sought a 14-day custody. However, only seven days were allowed.

The ED's laywer informed court that Sivasankar had proved quite useful, providing crucial information related to the Life Mission projects and about Swapna Suresh, one of the primary accused in the gold smuggling case.

With more information on Life Mission scandal now coming to light in the past few days, the court granted ED's demand so that the investigation is not affected.

Sivasankar may be produced before the court again on November 11.

