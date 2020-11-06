CPI wants magisterial inquiry into killing of Maoist in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI, the second largest ally in the ruling LDF in Kerala, has come out against the killing of Maoists in encounters. The state council of the party has demanded an immediate magisterial inquiry into the killing of a Maoist in Wayanad recently. It said that the report must be filed in a time-bound manner and actions should be taken based on it.

A civilised society cannot approve of the killings of Maoists. Organising encounters in the forests by involving Thunderbolts, a ask force of the police, is highly objectionable, the party forum said.

There is no Maoist threat in Kerala that puts people's lives on tenterhooks. There is no need for Thunderbolts either, it said.

The council was of the opinion that the cases involving the CPM and the government had tarnished the image of the LDF and the government. It also said there was no need to rush to the support of Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who has been arrested by the Enforement Directorate in a drugs case.

The party’s state secretary, Kanam Rajendran, explained the circumstances under which Jose K Mani had to be taken into the LDF. Even though there was an opinion that it should not be made a constituent party of the LDF in a hurry, the party had to accept the majority decision of the Front.

Velmurugan's body cremated

Kalpetta: The body of Velmurugan, the Maoist leader from Tamil Nadu who was killed in a police firing in the Banasura forest area in Wayanad, was taken to his native place and cremated.

The body was taken to his house at Periyakulam in Theni around 5 am on Thursday. The cremation was done at the Anna Nagar public cemetery.

The final rites were conducted amid pro-Maoist sloganeering. The slogans, chanted in Tamil and Malayalam, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would be ousted from power through a people's war.

Don’t believe Maoists should be killed: Pinarayi

Velmurugan was killed when the Thunderbolt police team acted in self-defence and launched a counter-attack in Padinjarathara in Wayanad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The Maoists were the first to fire at the police team, which was conducting a search in the jungle based on intelligence reports. As per the report, there were more than five armed men. Since the police team had taken sufficient precautions, there was no injury or risk to the lives of its members, he said.

The government does not believe that Maoists are meant to be killed. Preliminary information is that the police firing was not intended to kill them. The other aspects can be looked into, Vijayan said.

Judicial inquiry is needed: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, said a judicial inquiry should be held into the killing of a Maoist activist in Wayanad in police firing.

The approach of the UDF government was to make the Maoists stand in front of law. The policy of this government, however, is to shoot them at sight, he said.