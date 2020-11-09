Kerala records 22 COVID deaths on Monday, toll now at 1,714

Kerala recorded 22 COVID-19 deaths on Monday taking the official toll to 1,714.
Thiruvananthapuram
Musthafa (75) from Attakulangara
Narayan Nadar (78) from Aruvikkara
Amin (66) from Perumkulam
Chinna Pillai (85) from Plamuttukode
Thankam (58) from Neyyattinkara
Vasantha (62) from Attingal
KM Thomas (71) from Ulloor
Nagarajan (69) from Neyyattinkara
Kollam
Mohammad Naseeb (13) from Perinad
Sreedhara Sharma (79) from Kottarakkara
Sivasankara Pillai (77) from Chavara
Alappuzha
Saraswathi (51) from Muthukulam
Balakrishnan (72) from Cherthala
Mohanan (57) from Ezharayilpuzha
Sheeba (36) from Pallipattumuri
Ernakulam
PA Poulose (85) from Kunnappillissery
David (72) from Mundampeli
Devayani Vasudevan (80) from Erur
Malappuram
Abdurahman (87), a native of Areekode
Wayanad
Gopalan (68) from Vaduvanchal
Parvathy (85) from Bathery
Kannur
Vishal (37) from Cherukunnu
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.