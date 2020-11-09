More long-distance KSRTC bus services from today

The KSRTC is all set to operate long-distance bus service from Monday.

The long-distance superfast bus services will be operating from Kannur, Kayamkulam and Kottarakara depots.

One of the super-fast bus services will depart from Kannur at 2.10 pm, go via Thalassery, Kozhikode, Thrissur and reach Enrakualam at 10.50 pm. The same bus will return from Ernakulam at 4 am and reach Kannur by 12.40 pm.

From Monday, super-fast bus services will operate between Kannur and Ernakulam after every hour. The services will be between 3.10 pm to 8.10 pm. These buses will be on their return journey after every hour starting from 5 am.

The super fast service from Kayamkulam to Thiruvananthapuram will be operated at 5.30 am and 6.30 am. Superfast services from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam will be at 12.50 pm, and 1.30 pm. Ernakulam - Kayamkulam superfast will be at 7.10 pm and 7.50 pm.

A superfast service is being started from Kayamkulam to Ernakulam at 6 am and 6.40 am respectively. These buses will run from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram at 12.50 pm and 1.30 pm respectively. From Thiruvananthapuram, the service to Kayamkulam will be at 7.10 pm and 7.50 pm.