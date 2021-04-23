KM Shaji now at Vigilance office, may show proof of seized cash

Kozhikode: Legislator K M Shaji reached the Vigilance office in Kozhikode on Friday for questioning in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly amassing wealth beyond his lawful sources of income. He may submit to the anti-graft agency relevant documents for the cash seized by Vigilance officials from his two houses last week.

The Azhikode MLA had claimed that the cash seized from his two houses was donations received to meet his election expenses and for his party.

Shaji is seeking a re-election from the same constituency. He is also the general secretary of the Kerala state unit of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The Vigilance had conducted a 16-hour check at Shaji’s two residences early this week. Its officials unearthed a total amount of Rs 47.65 lakh during the raid that stretched from 10 am on Monday to 2 am on Tuesday.

While Rs 47,35,500 was found at Shaji’s house at Manali in Kannur, the remaining Rs 30,000 was seized from his residence at Maloorkunnu in Kozhikode.

Officials had also recovered gold weighing 59 sovereigns from the Kozhikode house and 7.5 sovereigns from the other residence. As many as 77 documents related to money transactions were also seized. Some foreign currency was also found from the Kozhikode house. The Vigilance also collected details of Shaji’s foreign tours.