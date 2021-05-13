Pandemic, hike in production cost leave dairy farmers in a lurch

Palakkad: Surging number of COVID-19 cases coupled with high production costs have left Kerala’s dairy farmers in a lurch.

Expatriates, who started farms on returning home after losing their overseas jobs due to the pandemic, are the worst hit with several of them now being unable to repay bank loans.

More than 25 lakh people from about eight lakh families are dependent on the dairy sector in Kerala. Though the Milma-appointed N R Unnithan committee reported Rs 42.67 as the production cost of one litre of milk, farmers are still being paid Rs 38-39 a litre.

Despite adverse conditions, several farmers are continuing in the sector since their labour has been accounted for, and the timely payment by milk societies.

Small-scale farmers are the worst hit by the increase in production costs. The prices of cattle feed and fresh fodder have increased along with the cattle’s medical expenses. Additionally, there is a spike in foot-and-mouth disease and viral infection among the livestock.

The cattle require special care during the dry period, which demands the farmer’s constant attention. He cannot seek any other work during the period.

Farmers who diverted surplus milk—after selling to societies—to the local market expecting better profit, were the worst hit during the lockdown. Supply of milk to households and restaurants stopped, and most of them lack storage facilities. Further, value-added products do not have much demand.

With milk being produced in plenty, societies in some places were forced to place a ceiling on the quantity of milk they can collect. This also adversely affected the farmers.

The dairy farmers are now demanding to slash the price of cattle feed, besides extending more support through production bonus and subsidies. Kerala has been, for years, demanding the inclusion of the dairy sector in the national employment guarantee scheme.