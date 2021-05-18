Pinarayi 2.0 likely to sport new faces, CPM, CPI to announce ministers today

Thiruvananthapuram: A complete picture of the second Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet in Kerala is likely to emerge on Tuesday with the CPM and CPI naming their ministers by noon.

CPM

The CPM in the second Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet is likely to sport a new, younger look as the party may opt for at least eight fresh faces as ministers. The party will be having 12 ministers in the cabinet.

The decision of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, would be final. There are strong indications that CPM state secretariat members M M Mani and T P Ramakrishnan, ministers in the outgoing cabinet, may not find cabinet berths. Minister K K Shailaja is likely to continue.

Central committee-state secretariat members M V Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, K N Balagopal and P Rajeev would be drafted into the cabinet. Among them, all except Radhakrishnan, would be first-time ministers.

As many as 12 names are being considered for the remaining ministerial posts. Community representation, too, would also be accounted for while finalizing the ministers. State committee members V Sivankutty. V N Vasavan, Saji Cherian, M B Rajesh, P A Mohammed Riyas, C K Kunhambu and P Nandakumar are in the list of probable ministers.

Riyas, son-in-law of Pinarayi Vijayan, is being considered as DYFI national president and the state committee member from Kozhikode. If included, Rajesh, Nandakumar, and Riyas would also be first-time ministers.

The party may also consider fourth-time MLA PTA Rahim, and former Mayor of Kozhikode Thottathil Raveendran. The leadership has been silent on K T Jaleel, who had to resign from the first Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

Though Jaleel’s name has been suggested to the post of Speaker, the CPM had not considered a non-party member to that position. Indications are that CPM may retain Shailaja since she is a central committee member, but others may be dropped over the existing norm in the party. Meanwhile, a few leaders hinted that including A C Moideen in the cabinet might come up for discussion.

Pinarayi Vijayan, KK Shailaja

One among Veena George, Kanathil Jameela and R Bindu may become a minister. Two of them may become ministers if the party increased the representation of women in the cabinet to three. The leadership is also mulling the possibility of having the state’s first woman speaker.

NCP meeting today

General secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party Praful Patel will chair a crucial meeting of the party leadership on Tuesday to finalise its minister, even as a section in the party has been strongly demanding a new face in the cabinet.

The decision of the national leadership on the minister will be crucial. Several leaders, including state president T P Peethambaran, have been supporting Thomas K Thomas from Kuttanad. Those opposing it argued that senior leader and working committee member A K Saseendran could not be dropped.

The party may suggest the two leaders to take turns in the cabinet.

Ganesh Kumar (KC-B), Ramachandran Kadannappally (Congress-S)

Pinarayi decided terms of smaller parties

Ramachandran Kadannappally (Congress-S) and K B Ganesh Kumar (KC-B) demanded the first term of 2.5 years after it was decided that the smaller parties would share the cabinet berths. Antony Raju (Janadhipathya Kerala Congress) told the LDF meeting that his party was not keen on having the first term.

The CPM, however, rejected the demands. Sticking to the earlier decision, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Janadhipathya Kerala Congress and the Indian National League will have the initial term.

Congress (S) demanded the first term for Kadannappally citing his seniority and that he has been with the LDF for the past 41 years. Ganesh Kumar wanted the first term on the consideration that he had not been included in the cabinet during the past five years.

Meanwhile, Antony Raju said he was willing to wait if someone else wanted the first term. The discussion ended with the chief minister clarifying that the terms were decided after considering various factors.

Ganesh Kumar was given the second term after the LDF had received certain complaints related to his family. The Loktantrik Party, the only outfit that was not offered a term, did not raise serious opposition in the LDF meet.

Other allies

The Kerala Congress (M) and Janata Dal (S), meanwhile, named Roshy Augustine and K Krishnan Kutty, respectively, as their ministers.

Krishnan Kutty was given a second term in the Pinarayi cabinet based on a decision by Janata Dal (S) national president H D Deve Gowda, according to the party's state chief Mathew T Thomas.

Though it was learnt that the leadership had instructed Krishnan Kutty to step down after 2.5 years to accommodate Thomas in the cabinet, it was not mentioned in Gowda’s letter to the LDF leadership.

N Jayaraj of the Kerala Congress (M) would be the Chief Whip, while posts of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker remain with the CPM and CPI, respectively.

Among the single-MLA parties, only the Loktantrik Janata Dal was not offered a cabinet berth due to restrictions placed by the Constitution on the size of the cabinet, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said. The 140-member Kerala Assembly could not have more than 21 ministers.

“The total number of Ministers, including the Chief Minister, in the Council of Ministers in a State shall not exceed fifteen per cent,” according to the 91st Amendment Act of the Constitution.

Vijayaraghavan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would decide on the allocation of portfolios to the ministers.

Rumours make Kodiyeri a minister

Will politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan be drafted into the cabinet? This question did the rounds on Monday.

CPM sources termed it a rumour, asking whether the party would consider Kodiyeri who had not even contested the polls, when it has 67 MLA designates.

Kodiyeri, the party state secretary on medical leave, is unlikely to rejoin soon. This has been the reason for the rumour.

Except in the case of E K Nayanar in 1996, the CPM had never drafted anyone other than MLA designates to the cabinet.

Pinarayi to meet Governor today

The CPM parliamentary party would meet at 3.30pm on Tuesday to officially name Pinarayi Vijayan as the chief minister. After a meeting of the LDF parliamentary party at 5pm, Vijayan would meet the Governor with the MLAs’ letter of support.

LDF celebrates poll victory

The LDF celebrated its poll victory ahead of the meeting at the AKG Centre by cutting a cake.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran presented a bouquet to Pinarayi Vijayan, the first chief minister to win a second consecutive term in Kerala. Vijayan cut the cake and distributed it to the LDF leaders.

Musical video ready for oath-taking ceremony

Thiruvananthapuram: A musical video will be played before the oath-taking ceremony on Thursday.

The album, ‘Mannum Manushyanum’, features about 50 singers, including K J Yesudas. The singers had recorded for the album from their respective residences.

Finalising the ministers

CPM

9.30am: A meeting of politburo members from Kerala

10am: The suggestion of the politburo meet will be forwarded to the state secretariat

11.30am: The state secretariat will make a final decision

CPI

10am: State executive committee meeting

12 noon: State council meet to make a final call