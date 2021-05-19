Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

PA Muhammad Riyas: Straight to the state cabinet

P A Muhammad Riyas: Straight to the state cabinet
P A Muhammad Riyas with his wife Veena and parents Abdul Khadar and K M Ayishabi.
Our Correspondent
Published: May 19, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Topic | Team Pinarayi 2.0

P A Muhammad Riyas is a first-time MLA, winning Beypore by a margin of 28,747 votes. He is the national president of DYFI and a CPM state committee member.

Hailing from Kozhikode, Riyas had his education from St Joseph Boys' High School, Farook College and Law College, Kozhikode. He was active in SFI during his student days, and was an office-bearer of the Calicut University Union in 1998.

Riyas had functioned as the Kozhikode district president and secretary of DYFI; secretary of Kozhikode City Motor and Engineering Union; and president of CITU-affiliated city autorickshaw drivers' organization.

He had unsuccessfully contested to Lok Sabha against M K Raghavan from Kozhikode in 2014.

Riyas is married to Veena Vijayan, IT professional, and daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.