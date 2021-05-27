Ministers visit sea-battered Chellanam, announce Rs 16-crore coastal projects

Kochi: The government will find an immediate solution to the issues faced by the residents of Chellanam, assured Industries Minister P Rajeev, while Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian added that projects worth Rs 16 crore will be implemented in the coastal area in 100 days.

The ministers were speaking to reporters after a meeting that reviewed the damages surge waves and sea erosion had caused in Chellanam.

Rajeev said Rs 16 crore would be spent on reinforcing the coast with tetrapods. Geotubes, too, would be installed in a time-bound manner at a cost of Rs 8 crore. Cherian said a permanent solution would be found to the issues the coastal region has been facing.

Tetrapods are four-spiked concrete structures used to protect the seashore. Geotubes, or geobags, are also used to protect the shoreline from erosion. The tubes, or containers, are hydraulically filled with a slurry of sand and water.

Besides the two ministers, Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs K J Maxi, K N Unnikrishnan, District Collector S Suhas, District Panchayat President Ullas Thomas and others attended the meeting. The ministers earlier visited the affected areas in Chellanam.