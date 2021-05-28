Local body-centric waste management projects on the anvil: M V Govindan | Interview

Kerala’s new minister for local self-government bodies, M V Govindan, said that the Left Democratic Front government would tap a Rs 2,500 crore loan from the World Bank to address the waste management crisis across the urban civic bodies in the state. Speaking to the editorial board members of Malayala Manorama, the CPM leader said that the onus was on centralised waste management plants attached to the municipal corporations and municipalities rather than large-scale projects.

The minister said that plants with a processing capacity of 5 tons, 10 tons and 100 tons were being considered. The loan from the World Bank will be used to provide the infrastructure.

“We were not able to address the waste management problem as we wanted to. We will use cutting-edge technology in this sector. We will do our homework before implementing any project. We are not for the practice of dumping waste just about anywhere. The current practice of processing waste from houses and establishments at source will be continued. We are thinking of centralised processing units because treating-at-source is not practical in urban areas,” he said.

Govindan said that a model waste management project will be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram with the support of officers and people’s representatives.

The minister, who also holds the excise portfolio, said that the government has no plans to introduce an app like BevQ to sell alcohol online.

The minister also said that the new government has already started the groundwork for launching a common service that would combine the panchayat, rural development, municipality, urban development and engineering sections in local self-government bodies. The common service is expected to be launched within two months.

There will not be any new municipal corporations, municipalities or panchayats. Though some panchayats have overgrown, the government had no plans to convert them into new municipalities or merging them with existing municipalities. The previous government had even done away with ward delimitation in the backdrop of the pandemic.

Excerpts from the wide-ranging interview.

Are there enough COVID-19 treatment centres at the panchayat level? What do you propose to do?

COVID-19 treatment facilities are available at the local level in a couple of panchayats. We have not experienced any shortage of treatment or quarantine centres, not even in districts where the infection rate is high. COVID-19-positive patients are provided with treatment including oxygen supply in public health centres as well as district and taluk hospitals. We have already taken measures to ensure the availability of oxygen at the local self-government unit level.

The government has asked private hospitals to earmark a fixed percentage of beds for treatment and it has been implemented. We have also issued an order concerning the rates of treatment. We are ensuring proper treatment and food in the hospitals in the public health sector. Still some people may be preferring the treatment in private hospitals.

A staff preparing beds for COVID patients at a First-Line Treatment Centre in Anugraha Auditorium in Kaloor, Kochi.

Are measures to counter COVID-19 affected by a lack of experienced representatives of people? Are you planning to give monetary assistance to the families of any civic body representative who might succumb to COVID-19?

It is not correct to say that the new leadership in the civic bodies are inexperienced. This is a people’s movement. New office-bearers have a clear sense of understanding. A majority of new representatives of people had been working with the civic bodies in various capacities. We have not discussed the possibility of monetary compensation to the families of any civic body representative who might die of COVID-19.

Are there any lapses in the collection of data on COVID-19 casualties by local self-government bodies?

The local self-government bodies are collecting accurate data about the casualties through public health workers. Some of the deaths reported today may be handed over the next day. We cannot withhold details of casualties. Some other states may be doing so, but Kerala will never do that.

Are you able to ensure a steady supply of food through local self-government bodies to COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine?

Community kitchens are supplying us with enough food. We are also feeding guest workers. Local self-government bodies are not facing any problems related to shortage of funds.

There is a complaint that the focus on COVID-19 prevention has affected the functioning of Plan implementation of local self-government bodies.

We have been following the practice of planning projects for quite some time. So you can’t say that the functioning is off track. There is no question of funds being lapsed. The state has a mechanism to deal with that.

Has the decision to take the load off the local self-government department officials by redeploying officials from other departments been implemented everywhere?

If the government has taken such a decision it will be implemented. Government officers working to prevent COVID-19 should adopt a charitable attitude. They should not see this as a mere job.

Are you going ahead with the controversial Life project?

We will go ahead with the Life project. That is a project that will benefit a lot of homeless people.

You have reformed the building rules of the local self-government bodies. What else can we expect?

All files will be taken online. The aim is to let the people avail of all services without going to panchayat and municipal offices. When people directly interact with officers, immediate requirements may lead to corruption. We want to reduce it to a minimum.

What changes can we expect in Kudumbasree?

We will strengthen Kudumbasree. The movement has about 44 lakh members and it has greater potential. We have to expand it by including the new generation.

Have you made a decision on reopening alcohol shops?

They will be opened after the lockdown is lifted. Alcohol sales will be allowed in compliance with social distancing norms. Bars will also follow the same method. We are not thinking of introducing an app like BevQ as we did during the previous lockdown. We are not in favour of online home delivery of alcohol. The LDF’s declared policy is abstention from alcohol. If someone wants to drink, let them. Our aim is to reduce the availability of alcohol as far as possible.

Do you have any plans to check the increase of substance abuse?

Substance abuse has become a greater danger than drinking. This is prevalent even among children. We will expand the ‘Vimukthi’ deaddiction programme to more centres. We will seek the services of people’s representatives, voluntary organisations and youngsters for an awareness campaign at the grass-roots level.

The minister also said that the local self-government department would create 40 lakh job opportunities. The civic bodies would work for the next five years with an aim to help people lead a quality life, he said.

A scheme with a special focus on educated women is intended to provide jobs to 20 lakh people. They can register themselves in a web portal created in association with civic bodies. They can register their names, educational qualifications and work experience. The government will conduct online tests and interviews in consultation with different companies including IT firms. Those chosen will be offered jobs. The candidates may even be offered a chance to work online if possible.

Another project is related to the agro-industries. The aim is to manufacture value-added agricultural products and generate employment. Endeavors related to procurement, cold-storage and distribution will be launched in association with civic bodies and expatriate Malayalis. The government plans to generate 20 lakh more employments through the project.

Govindan said that the only way to ensure decent jobs was to convert traditional sectors in such a way as to ensure stable monthly payments. If the government sought applications for farm workers, the response would be overwhelming yet no one would bother to work as a farm hand in the unorganized sector. Most of the unemployed people in the state are highly educated. The government cannot employ all of them. On the other hand, the feudal relations between the employer and the employed are passe.