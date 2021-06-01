Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

KCM dangles key posts to poach UDF leaders

R Krishnaraj
Published: June 01, 2021 03:43 PM IST
KC(M) dangles key posts to poach UDF leaders
Jose K Mani and Pinarayi Vijayan
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: Kerala Congress (M) is trying to woo opposition leaders to its camp with the blessings of the CPM.

The CPM move is to decimate the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in central Travancore. The main targets are the discontented leaders of the Congress and P J Joseph-led Kerala Congress.

Most such leaders are eyeing the key posts in various boards and corporations, which may be offered to KC(M). In 'Nere Chovve', an interview-based programme on Manorama News, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani claimed a senior Congress had already approached him with the intent of crossing over to the LDF.

Mani has also held talks with Kerala Congress several leaders, including those holding the posts of deputy chairman, and vice-chairman. Three district presidents, too, have expressed willingness to quit Kerala Congress. KC(M) is also in talks with a Joseph faction leader, who was defeated in the recent Assembly polls.

Simultaneously with the talks, disputes on posts that would be offered, too, have cropped up. The second rung KC(M) leaders are opposed to welcoming other leaders to the party.

KC(M) is also eyeing Congress leaders joining the Nationalist Congress Party, after P C Chacko was made its president. The KC(M) steering committee, which met last week, authorized Mani to hold talks with leaders from other parties.

Foreseeing the possible joining of other leaders from outside, KC(M) postponed the restructuring of its district and State committees. The restructuring was postponed to appropriately accommodate senior leaders who may join the party.

KC(M) may also set up a committee to probe Mani’s defeat in Pala, where Mani C Kappan of the UDF emerged victorious.

CPM is targeting UDF leaders through KC(M) in the Central Travancore region, and Indian National League in Malabar.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.