KC(M) dangles key posts to poach UDF leaders

Kottayam: Kerala Congress (M) is trying to woo opposition leaders to its camp with the blessings of the CPM.

The CPM move is to decimate the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in central Travancore. The main targets are the discontented leaders of the Congress and P J Joseph-led Kerala Congress.

Most such leaders are eyeing the key posts in various boards and corporations, which may be offered to KC(M). In 'Nere Chovve', an interview-based programme on Manorama News, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani claimed a senior Congress had already approached him with the intent of crossing over to the LDF.

Mani has also held talks with Kerala Congress several leaders, including those holding the posts of deputy chairman, and vice-chairman. Three district presidents, too, have expressed willingness to quit Kerala Congress. KC(M) is also in talks with a Joseph faction leader, who was defeated in the recent Assembly polls.

Simultaneously with the talks, disputes on posts that would be offered, too, have cropped up. The second rung KC(M) leaders are opposed to welcoming other leaders to the party.

KC(M) is also eyeing Congress leaders joining the Nationalist Congress Party, after P C Chacko was made its president. The KC(M) steering committee, which met last week, authorized Mani to hold talks with leaders from other parties.

Foreseeing the possible joining of other leaders from outside, KC(M) postponed the restructuring of its district and State committees. The restructuring was postponed to appropriately accommodate senior leaders who may join the party.

KC(M) may also set up a committee to probe Mani’s defeat in Pala, where Mani C Kappan of the UDF emerged victorious.

CPM is targeting UDF leaders through KC(M) in the Central Travancore region, and Indian National League in Malabar.