DGP list: Centre strikes three names given by Kerala, now 9 remain

Thiruvananthapuram: The central government has struck out three names from the 12-member list submitted by the state government for the selection of the new state police chief (DGP). These officers have not completed 30 years of service.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will now consider nine names for the post of the new DGP.

The Centre had sought the list of IPS officers who have completed 30 years of service. Accordingly, the state provided the list of 12 officers in the DGP-ADGP rank from the 1987 to 1991 IPS batch.

The names at the bottom of the list 1990-batch Sheikh Darvesh Saheb (director, police academy), 1991-batch Ravada A Chandrasekhar (central deputation) and Sanjeev Kumar Patjoshi (central deputation) were omitted. All three had submitted documents in their biodatas, stating that they had completed 30 years.

Harinath Mishra (central deputation) of the 1990 batch was retained in the list. Ravada A Chandrasekhar and Harinath Mishra have given in writing that they do not want to come to Kerala.

The IPS officers usually join for training in August. But to get promotion, they state that they have been in service from January of that year.

Along with Kerala, the UPSC is preparing the list to select DGPs for Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The IPS officers on those lists had stated they had joined the service in August. As per the same criteria, these three were omitted from the Kerala list.

The remaining nine



The first three names on the list are 1987-batch officers Arun Kumar Sinha, Tomin Thachankary and Sudesh Kumar. If Arun Kumar does not opt for Kerala service, the race will be between Thachankary and Sudesh. B Sandhya, Anil Kanth, Nithin Agarwal, S Ananthakrishnan, K Padmakumar, and Harinath Misra are the others on the list.



From these, the UPSC will hand over three names to the state. And the new DGP will have to be appointed from this list of three.