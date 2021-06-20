Controversial naturopath Mohanan Vaidyar found dead at kin’s house

Thiruvananthapuram: Controversial naturopath Mohanan Nair, known as Mohanan Vaidyar, was found dead at a relative's house at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

A native of Kottarakara, Mohanan Vaidyar had been living at Mathilakam in Cherthala for 25 years. The 65-year-old had reached the relative's house two days ago. He suffered from fever and vomiting in the morning. Also, severe breathlessness.

After he collapsed by evening, the relatives informed the local people, who in turn alerted the police. When the cops arrived, they found him dead. He had Covid symptoms at the time of death. His son and relatives were also at home. Mohanan Vaidyar used to frequently visit here and carry out treatment.

Mohanan Vaidyar used to run treatment centres at several places, both inside and outside the state. He even provided treatment for critical diseases, including cancer. Mohanan Vaidyar had run into several controversies over his treatment and his stance against modern medicine.

After he made claims of effective COVID-19 cure on social media and carried out treatment, the police had filed a case against him. He was remanded and lodged in jail last year over Covid treatment.

The body has been shifted to the Medical College mortuary. He is survived by wife Latha, and children Bindu and Rajiv. Prashanth is his son-in-law.