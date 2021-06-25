Congress holding secret internal survey ahead of KPCC revamp, Chandy meets Rahul

Kasaragod: The Congress party which is smarting from its recent defeat in the state assembly polls and civic elections is trying to mend its ways under a new Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President.

The party is carrying out a ‘secret survey’ among its leaders in Kerala to identify the party’s real problems, sources stated.

A private agency appointed by the party is carrying out the exercise reportedly based on the instructions of the party state chief K Sudhakaran. The exercise has been launched in view of the imminent KPCC revamp.

The survey seeks to find out the weaknesses in the organisational structure of the party in Kerala. The report would be submitted to Sudhakaran.

The team conducting the survey will visit all districts and meet leaders from the district to block levels to elicit their views. In addition, the opinion of local body members of the Congress and notable persons in society supporting the party would be sought.

The questions in the survey include, among other things, the reasons for the party’s defeat in the assembly elections, functioning of the District Congress Committees and block-level office-bearers, its performance in the local body polls, a count of block committees with own office buildings and activities of the booth committees.

Chandy calls on Rahul

Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy called on Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the All-India Congress Committee, in New Delhi on Friday.

Chandy conveyed his displeasure on the way the party high command carried out the appointment of the Leader of Opposition and KPCC President.

Chandy was summoned to Delhi amid reports that he was unhappy about the recent top-level appointments made by the party in Kerala, ignoring the vested interests of the strong factions. He conveyed to Rahul the likely factors that prevented the party from returning to power in Kerala, party sources stated.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front was upset by the CPM-led Left Democratic Front in the assembly elections held in April.

Earlier the new Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan and his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala too had met Rahul in Delhi.

The leaders had apprised the former party chief about the reasons for the party's recent defeat in the state polls. Their views on overhauling the KPCC and the DCCs were also reportedly sought by Rahul.