Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Wayanad family stunned as missing daughter returns after 17 years

Shaji Pullickal
Published: July 15, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Priya
Kali's husband P K Suresh had left home with their 6-year-old daughter Priya, 17 years ago.
Topic | Wayanad

Panamaram, Wayanad: Kali wept uncontrollably as she saw her daughter Priya for the first time in 17 years.

Kali is a native of Neervaram Ammani colony in Kerala’s Wayanad district. Her husband P K Suresh had left home with their 6-year-old daughter Priya, 17 years ago. Kali was left desolate, unaware of their whereabouts.

Suresh had left the child at the Balasadanam in Wandoor. Priya, who studied at the Balasadanam, recently moved to a ladies’ hostel.

RELATED ARTICLES

Priya met V Rajani, a former panchayat member and Asha worker of Wandoor, by chance, and recounted her life story. She also said that her mother and siblings were living somewhere near the forest fringes at Panamaram in Wayanad.

Rajini's cousin E P Vinod, a DYFI activist from Thaloor, helped in the investigation after hearing her story. Vinod contacted Anchukunnu DYFI zonal committee member Rahul Raj and Panamaram panchayat member V C Ajith.

With the help of Panamaram panchayat members Shibu and Kalyani, Priya's family was located. Subsequently, Priya returned home on July 13, and met her mother and two siblings.

A final-year PG Sanskrit student, Priya has returned to Wandoor to continue her studies. 

Tags:
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.