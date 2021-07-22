INL rocked by spat between party chief and general secretary through voice clips

Kozhikode: The infighting in Indian National League (INL) has taken a new turn with the state president and general secretary engaging in a bitter fight through voice clips.

The voice message of INL state president AP Abdul Wahab came out in public domain first. He is heard saying that the appointment of three CPM activists in the personal staff of Minister Ahamed Devarkovil's was not discussed in the party forum.

(Devarkovil and Wahab belongs to the same party.)

Wahab further alleged that despite demanding state secretariat meeting, the state general secretary was not agreeing to hold the meet.

In the message the president further makes it clear that if the general secretary fails to convene the meet, he would organise the meeting himself.

Irikkur's reply

Soon INL state general secretary Kassim Irikkur's reply to the charges too came out in the form of a voice message. He explained that the state president had been informed that the issues would be resolved after Eid al-Adha (July 20).

It is the first time in three years that the president had officially demanded a meeting of the state secretariat. An official reply has been given to him, Irikkur said.

"I don't understand why the president is insisting on holding the secretariat meeting. The president's statement that he would convene the meeting on his own was to aggravate the issue," Irikkur said.

After the heated exchanges between the rival factions at the state working committee meeting in Kozhikode, the party had reached the verge of a split. Without a truce one of the factions could break away and revive the erstwhile National Secular Conference.

It is in this backdrop that voice messages of the leaders carrying allegations and counter-allegations have started coming out in the public domain.

INL is a constituent of the Left Democratic Front political alliance that has been in power in Kerala since 2016.