High drama as Bihar native nabbed for supplying pistol to Manasa's killer Rakhil

Our Correspondent
Published: August 07, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Kochi: In a breakthrough, the Kerala Police has arrested a Bihar native on charges of supplying the pistol used by accused Rakhil in the killing of house surgeon P.V.Manasa at her rented home in Kothamangalam a fortnight ago.

With the help of the Bihar Police, a police team from Kerala led by Kothamangalam Sub-Inspector, Mahin, on Friday morning arrested Sonu Kumar Modi, 21, a native of Khapra Thara village in Munger district.

High drama preceded the arrest of Sonu Kumar as he tried to escape from the clutches of the police. The attempt by the accomplices of Sonu Kumar to resist his arrest was foiled by the police as it opened fire to disperse the crowd.

A strong posse of police led by the Munger Superintendent of Police came to the help of the Kerala Police.

Later, Sonu Kumar was produced before the Munger Judicial Magistrate Court. Magistrate Ashwini Kumar granted a transit warrant to Kothamangalam First-Class Judicial Magistrate Court for further proceedings.

Hunt on for intermediary

The police are also on the lookout for the Uber taxi driver who acted as an intermediary between Rahkil and Sonu Kumar.

Rakhil had reached Munger and met Sonu Kumar with the help of the taxi driver.

A friend of Rakhil reportedly gave tips to the police about Rakhil's links with Sonu Kumar.

The arrest came as a breather for the police, which were literally groping in the dark over getting a way ahead in the investigation.

House surgeon Manasa was shot dead by Rakhil late last month as she spurned his advances. 

