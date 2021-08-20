Several wards across districts under triple lockdown now, Idukki too reports high IPR

Thiruvananthapuram: All 14 districts in Kerala now have local body wards where triple lockdown is in force to contain COVID-19. This situation emerged after 27 wards in Idukki district reported a weekly IPR (Infection Population Ratio) of over eight.

As per the State government’s new guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19, triple lockdown would be imposed in areas where the IPR is above eight. This is for the first time that regions in Idukki are reporting an IPR above this figure.

On Thursday 500 new COVID-19 cases were reported from across Idukki district

According to the latest data, which was released on Thursday, Malappuram district leads with the highest number of wards under triple lockdown (99), followed by Kozhikode with 83.

Meanwhile, reacting to the situation, the State Health Minister Veena George said that the government’s aim was to trace the maximum number of people suffering from COVID-19. “We are conducting a large number of tests, which has led to a high TPR (Test Positivity Rate),” she said.

On Thursday Kerala recorded 21,116 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total cases reported from the State so far to 37,66,573. With 197 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 19,246.

Regarding the crowds during the Onam celebrations, the Minister said: “Everyone should exercise maximum caution as the number of COVID-19 cases is large. Self-protection is the best method to prevent contacting the disease,” she said.

She also reminded people of the State that both life and livelihood were equally important.