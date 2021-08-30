Malayalam
Class-12 student accused of raping, impregnating girl gets bail after favourable DNA test report

PTI
Published: August 30, 2021 09:19 AM IST Updated: August 30, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Malappuram: An 18-year-old man, arrested by the police in June after a minor girl accused him of raping and impregnating her, was released on bail by a court in this district recently after the DNA test result came in favour of him.

The accused, who is a Class-12 student, and his parents on Sunday sought a detailed investigation to identify the culprits involved in the crime.

"I was picked up from my home at midnight. I was taken to the police station where I came to know about the charge. However, I asked for a DNA test as I was sure that I have not done any wrong," the youngster said.

When contacted, police told PTI that he was picked up after the minor girl who was hospitalised, gave a statement against him.

"She gave the date of the incident and the location, which is apparently his house. She gave the statement against him to the doctor, woman police officers and a statement to the magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC," police said.

Police also said investigation is still on in the matter as there was one more accused in the case who is absconding.

