Nipah in Kozhikode: Eight more people hospitalised with symptoms, test results awaited

Kozhikode: Eight more people were admitted to the Government Medical College in Kozhikode with Nipah symptoms on Monday, informed the district collector in a press release. The test results of the symptomatic persons are awaited.



With this, the number of persons hospitalised with symptoms rose to 32.

Only one confirmed Nipah case has been reported from the district so far.

The 12-year-old boy succumbed to the virus on Sunday morning.

The health department has prepared a list of 251 persons who might have come in contact with the deceased boy. Of this, 32 persons have been included in the high-risk category.

The zoonotic Nipah virus had killed 23 persons (16 confirmed deaths and seven suspected) in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2018. Two people had survived the infection.

Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts have been on high alert since Sunday after the re-emergence of the virus.

Nipah enquiry counters

The health department has launched four round-the-clock Nipah enquiry counters at the government guest house in Kozhikode. People can contact the following telephone numbers for their queries related to Nipah anytime. 0495- 2382500, 0495-2382501, 0495-2382800, 0495-2382801.