Soon, semi-cadres of Congress may address each other as 'Comrade' and shout 'Inquilab Zindabad'!

Kozhikode: The Congress party in Kerala is set for challenging and even interesting times ahead as the K Sudhakaran, the new President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has decided to give the once-behemoth a makeover with out-of-the-box ideas like a semi-cadre setup as well as give emoluments and vigorous training for office-bearers at all levels.

Even as a few disgruntled Congress leaders enter the CPM fold these days, the party now postulates that the word 'Comrade' and the slogan, 'Inquilab Zindabad', rightfully belong to it. The syllabus for the training classes planned for unit committees by the new Congress honchos prescibes the usage of 'Comrade' and 'Inquilab Zindabad'.

The classes are organised as part of converting the organisation into a semi-cadre party. The attendees are being told that the two usages are linked to the freedom movement, but were usurped by the communists.

"Inquilab Zindabad", a Hindustani phrase meaning 'Long Live the Revolution' was coined during the Indian Freedom Movement by Congress activist Syed Fazl-ul-Hasan (1875–1951), who was known by his pen-name Hasrat Mohani. The slogan was soon popularised by Bhagat Singh, the legendary Indian socialist revolutionary.

'Comrade', a term widely used world over by Communists to address each other, could soon be used by the indoctrinated new Congress cadres in Kerala.

Comrade, which is 'Saghavu' in Malayalam, became popular through the song, 'Varika varika sahajare,'. It was penned by freedom fighter and poet Amsi Narayana Pillai for the rally taken out as part of the Salt Satyagraha called by Mahatma Gandhi.

The Malayalam song, which had the line, 'ethra naalingadimayayi kidakkanam saghakkale,' added vigour to the freedom struggle. (The line translated as: 'For how long we should remain slaves, Comrades?'

The training classes, which took note of the CPM celebrating the Indian Independence for the first time after 75 years and claiming participation in the freedom struggle, opined that the Congress should debate the origin of 'Saghavu' and 'Inquilab Zindabad.'

The participants also recommended to prevent the BJP by owning the slogan, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', another prominent slogan during the Independence movement.