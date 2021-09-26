Finally, CPM suspends Chavara branch sec for threatening NRI for party fund

Kollam: CPM Chavara East Mukundapuram branch secretary Biju Sreenithyam was suspended from the primary membership of the party for threatening an NRI businessman and owner of the convention centre in Chavara demanding money towards party funds..

CPM district secretary S.Sudevan announced the suspension, saying that the action by the branch secretary discredited the party in public eyes.

Though the party area committee and the district committee first tried to protect the branch secretary, the party State committee's strong stance against the branch secretary's action finally paid off.

The available district secretariat meeting on Saturday, while taking disciplinary action against the party functionary, also decided that the issue would be probed by the district committee.

It was on NRI businessman Shahi Vijayan's land, housing a convention centre, on Chavara-Kottukad Road that the branch secretary threatened to hoist a party flag if the businessman failed to pay a contribution to the CPM party fund.

The branch secretary had called up Shahi's brother's son and said that Shahi did not give him a contribution for the Sreekumar Martyr's Memorial built by the CPM. The branch secretary had threatened him that he would come along with the Village and Agriculture Department officials and hoist the party flag at the convention centre site.

After the voice clip of the phone call went viral, the party branch secretary again called up the same person and clarified that he did not ask for any contribution. He said his complaint was over the illegal reclamation of 26 cents of paddy field coming under the data bank notified by the government.

The Revenue and Agriculture Department officials had made an on-the-spot study at the land which is housing the convention centre. It is learnt that the village officer's report had said that the portion of the land which comes under the data bank was not reclaimed by the NRI businessman.

But the allegation is that political pressure was exerted to rewrite the Village Officer's report to make it look like that an attempt was made by the land owner to reclaim the land two years ago. The attempt was also made to mislead the chief minister's office in this regard.

Sahi Vijayn of Maya Vilasam at Mynagappally near Karunagappally, has been engaged in welding work in America for the last 10 years. He built a convention centre at a 75-cent-plot at Mukhammoodi junction at Chavara by spending around Rs.10 crore.