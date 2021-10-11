COVID-positive couple made to attend CPM branch conference, 16 now quarantined

Palakkad: A COVID-positive couple was made to attend a CPM local branch conference in a desperate bid by its leadership to ensure that it could continue its supremacy.

The unusual development took place at the conference of CPM's Keenassery Thaneerpanthal branch committee which is under the jurisdiction of the party's Puthussery area committee.

It was only after the conference got over that the other delegates came to know about the COVID-positive status of the couple.

Secretary's successful ploy



After the conference, District Panchyat President K Binumol and Local Secretary A Ragesh who attended the branch conference as representatives of the area committee and 14 members of the branch committee had to go under quarantine.



The delegates alleged that the incumbent party secretary S Krishnadas had made the couple attend the branch conference.

The couple who are members of the branch committee had tested positive for COVID-19 five days ago. Even though the couple had informed about being tested positive on their social media, the delegates did not notice their presence in the branch conference.

The existing branch secretary and his supporters feared that the absence of the couple from the conference could take away their hold over the committee. So they made the couple attend the conference and retain their control over the committee.

Even though there was a contest for the branch secretary's post, the incumbent secretary Krishnadas got elected with the support of the couple.

Couple claims negative status later



Soon after the incident came to light, district panchayat president Binumol and other leaders enquired about the episode. However, the couple told her that they had already tested negative. However, they did not possess a COVID-negative certificate.



Subsequently, more details were sought from the officials of the health department following which the members and delegates decided to go under quarantine.

The branch committee has 14 members. Of the 54 branch committees in the Kannadi Grama Panchayat, branch conferences have been completed in 42 till now.

The local conferences of the CPM will begin by the end of this month across Kerala.