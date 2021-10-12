NCP expels accused in Kundara sexual assault case, Saseendran gets clean chit

Kollam: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has expelled its state committee member G Padmakaran and Kollam district president S Rajeev on allegations of sexual assault of a woman at Kundara in March.

An enquiry committee set up by the party to probe the incident has, however, given a clean chit to senior leader and Minister for Forest, A K Saseendran, who had infamously made a phone call to the victim's father to resolve the matter.

While the woman's father has also been expelled from the party, the committee found that Saseendran's intervention was only in the best interest of NCP.

It was on June 28 that the woman, a BJP supporter, filed a complaint with the Kundara police alleging that Padmakaran had grabbed her hand and attempted to molest her inside a hotel. The party had earlier suspended the accused.

Saseendran had come under fire after the phone conversation he had with the woman's father was leaked. He had asked the issue to be settled amicably.