Four new additional judges for Kerala High Court

New Delhi: The Central government has approved the Supreme Court collegium's recommendation for the appointment of C Jayachandran, Sophy Thomas, PG Ajith Kumar and CS Sudha as additional judges of the High Court of Kerala.

Currently the Principal District Judge in Kottayam, Jayachandran is the son of R Chandrasekharan Kartha and L Lakshmikutty of Lakshmi Vilas at Kadungalloor, Aluva East.

Sophy Thomas is the first woman Registrar General of the High Court. She is the daughter of the late Mathew Thomas and Elikutty of Ekuvichira in Moovattupuzha's Vazhakkulam.

P G Ajith Kumar is currently the Registrar (District judiciary) of the High Court. He is the son of late Gopala Pillai and J Thankam of Vayala Puthenveettil in Anchal, Kollam.

C S Sudha is currently the Principal Sessions Judge in Ernakulam. She is the daughter of late K Chandrasekharan Nair of 'Priyamvada' in Ambalamukku, Thiruvananthapuram. Her mother Sulochana Devi retired as the Head Mistress of the NSS High School at Palkulangara in Thiruvananthapuram.

Last month two additional judges were elevated as permanent judges of the High Court.

As on September 1, the Kerala High Court, with a sanctioned strength of 47, has 37 judges on its rolls. The combined sanctioned strength of the 25 high courts in the country is 1,098 judges with 465 vacancies.