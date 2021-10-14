Kerala Police Chief lays out new set of dos and don'ts for cops

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Police Chief and Director General of Police has laid out a few dos and don'ts for cops in Kerala in the wake of a few embarrassing link-ups of several officers with shady characters.

Police Chief and DGP (Law and Order) Anil Kant has asked the policemen in Kerala not to attend any non-governmental function without getting proper Intelligence clearance.

The circular said that the policemen should not wear uniforms at such non-governmental functions.

The policemen should be alert not to get entangled in honey traps. He also advised cops to completely shun any kind of nexus with the real estate, finance, sand and quarry mafias.

The DGP also wanted the police force to crack the whip on those online media platforms which violate cyber laws.

Other guidelines

A set of 22 instructions were given in the new directive issued by the DGP. Some of the important steps mooted by the DGP to improve the functioning of the police are as follows:

The petitioners should not be asked to buy stationery items for the police force. Such purchases can be made using the funds given to each police station for emergency use.

The policemen from the rank of Station House Officer (SHO) should behave properly with the public. In case of any valid complaints, superior officers should take action against their subordinates. The functioning of the Sub Inspector (SI) must be monitored by his immediate superior.

Not a single complaint given in the police station should be overlooked. If there is any legal limitation in taking action based on the particular complaint, inform the matter to the complainant in writing.

On sensitive cases

A separate register should be kept in the police station to record complaints of atrocities on children and women. The SHO in the police station should ensure that proper legal action has been taken in such cases.

It is to be ensured that the prosecution of the accused in such cases are progressing well. Stern and prompt steps be taken in complaints of atrocities on children. The clearance of the Deputy Superintendent of Police concerned is a must before filing chargesheet in sensitive cases.

Steps are to be taken to ensure that the waiting room of the complainants' in a police station is clean and has provisions like fans and water.

Proper receipt should be given for online complaints too.

In cyber crimes, take all possible legal steps to nab the guilty.

Circular follows CM's meet

The DGP's new circular came in the wake of the direction to this effect given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the video conference held on October 3 with the senior police officials. The Chief Minister had expressed dismay at the functioning of some members of the police force at the meeting.

The reports about the close association of some of the senior police officers with Monson Mavunkal, who was arrested in the fake antique cheating case recently, had prompted the Chief Minister to call such a meeting of the police officers.