Kerala to witness heavy rain till Nov 4, yellow alert in 12 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 01, 2021 08:43 AM IST Updated: November 01, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will witness heavy rainfall till November 4, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

A yellow alert has been declared in 12 districts except Kasaragod and Kannur from Monday to Wednesday.

The rain will be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. The orange alert declared earlier was withdrawn.

The low pressure formation above Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal will continue for 2 days and then move towards the Arabian Sea.

"Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea," the IMD said on its website.

