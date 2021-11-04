Haritha row: Charge-sheet filed against MSF state president PK Navas

Kozhikode: A charge-sheet was filed against Muslim Students Federation (MSF) State President PK Navas on Thursday on the basis of the complaint filed by the members of MSF's women wing, Haritha.

Navas used derogatory remarks against women members during a state-level meeting of the forum, the charge-sheet stated.

The charges included IPC Section 509, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Eighteen witnesses have been registered in the case.

Ten members of the state committee of Haritha-MSF had petitioned the State Women's Commission against a couple of their male counterparts in the MSF for allegedly using derogatory remarks and using abusive language during its state committee meeting a few months ago.

Nawas was arrested and let out on bail following the complaint.

The members of Haritha had approached the commission after there was no response from the Indian Union Muslim League leadership on the issue.

Later, the IUML dissolved the state committee of Haritha after it rejected the party leadership's demand to withdraw the complaint. A new committee was subsequently appointed.

Addressing the press in mid-August, Haritha-MSF leader and National Vice president of MSF Fathima Tahliya had said it was out of the humiliation and mental trauma resulting from the derogatory remarks that made 10 state committee leaders of Haritha move against the male office - bearers of MSF.