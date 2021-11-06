MG University replaces Nanoscience dept chief over alleged casteist remark, victim calls it an eyewash

Kottayam: Under pressure from a protesting research scholar, the Mahatma Gandhi University on Saturday removed Dr Nandakumar Kalarikal from the role of director-in-charge of the School of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology over an alleged casteist attack.

The university syndicate reportedly acted upon the instructions of the state government with the opposition parties planning to intensify their protests demanding justice for the woman research scholar who has claimed to be the victim.

University Vice-chancellor Dr Sabu Thomas has been given charge of Nandakumar's department.

The research scholar had been staging a strike before the university demanding the expulsion of Dr Nandakumar. She had also raised an allegation of sexual assault from a former colleague, who is currently working in Italy.

Dr Thomas had recently asked the woman to return to academics and continue her PhD research that remains incomplete. The woman, who had earlier said that she would not return to the campus until action was taken on Dr Nandakumar, has not been impressed with the development.

She has now demanded the expulsion of Dr Nandakumar from the institution and not merely from his position as head of the department. Stating that she will continue her protest, the woman has also demanded removing the vice-chancellor from his position.

"This action by the syndicate is just an eyewash," the woman told media persons. "Nandakumar remains in the department. I have proof to show the government, it must show the willingness to listen," she said.

Earlier, Minister for Higher Education, Dr R Bindu, had put the university in a spot by offering support to the protesting student.

"The High Court and SC-ST Commission has got involved in the student's complaint. Under the circumstances, the government's view in the matter is that the university must resolve the matter at the earliest. What is stopping the university from probing the complaint by keeping the accused away from the position he holds?" the minister had written in a Facebook post.