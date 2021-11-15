Bincy Sebastian, UDF back at the helm of Kottayam Municipality

Kottayam: The Congress-led United Democratic Front has returned to helm the Kottayam Municipality less than two months after it was dislodged by the Opposition. The unexpected victory was possible after independent candidate Bincy Sebastian won Monday's Municipal Chairperson election by a solitary vote margin over the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sheeja Anil.

The break-up of the votes: UDF 22 and LDF 21.

The UDF could edge the LDF as one CPM councillor from the latter's camp couldn't participate in the election owing to ill-health.

Both the UDF and the LDF have 22 seats each in the urban local body. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has eight councillors.

"Truth has triumphed," Bincy stated as soon as the results were known.

Early shot at power

Bincy was initially elected as the Municipal Chairperson soon after the civic elections late last year. Then the UDF had mustered the majority with her backing. Bincy became a valuable municipal councillor as no party or political front could attain a simple majority in the local body polls. However, she had to quit after the UDF was bested by the Left Democratic Front with a no-confidence motion in September. Interestingly, the motion was passed with the support of BJP as of the 52 members in the council, both the LDF and UDF have 22 members each. With the UDF keeping away, 30 councillors, belonging to the LDF and BJP participated. The motion was passed with the support of 29 members while the vote of LDF independent PD Suresh was invalid. The motion had required the support of 27 members.

Bincy had won from ward No 52 Gandhi Nagar (South) in the municipal elections. She was ironically denied the ticket to contest the civic polls by major parties then.

Caree and family background

Earlier Bincy had worked as a nurse in Kerala and the Gulf. She was living with her husband Shobi Luckose in Sharjah before returning to her native place 10 years ago.

The couple has two children: Albin and Angelina Clair Shobi.

Her husband Shobi Luckose was the ward president of the Congress party.

Bincy is the daughter of ex-army man Joychan and Jyothsnamma from Nedumkunnam, near Karukachal.