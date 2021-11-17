Wayanad: Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) in Kerala is on the verge of split as a group of rebel leaders have served an ultimatum to state president MV Shreyams Kumar.

The dissent within the party, which is an ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) that was brewing since the state assembly elections held earlier this year, has reached a boiling point with representatives of four districts demanding the resignation of its president.

However, Shreyams, who is also LJD's lone Member of Parliament from Kerala has refused to budge, claiming the party will take a call on the dispute.

The rebel units led by Sheikh P Harris, and V Surendran Pillai have accused Shreyams of attempting to weaken the party. They have reiterated that Shreyams' insistence on the Kalpetta constituency had cost the party a seat in the assembly polls.

LJD had contested from three seats, winning from Kuthuparamba, where KP Mohanan scored the solitary win while it lost at Kalpetta and Vadakara.

Refuting the allegations, Shreyams later claimed that the party had demanded seven seats but the LDF only sanctioned three. He said that Sheikh P Harris was also part of the seat-sharing discussion prior to the polls.

"At no point have I tried to create a rift. Last week, a meeting was held to resolve the issues. But Sheikh P Harris refused to come," Shreyams told media persons after the rebels held a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

The rebels are planning to meet party supremo Sharad Yadav later to demand Shreyams' ouster from the president's post.