Omicron threat: Kerala government urges to exercise caution

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Saturday said a vigil has been sounded in the state in view of the emergence of Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, reported abroad. But as of now there is no cause for concern in the state, said Health Minister Veena George.



George said the state has taken all precautionary steps as per the guidelines of the Centre and surveillance would be strengthened in all airports.

"So far, things are under control. But in the wake of reports of a new variant, the accepted Covid protocols -- use of sanitisers, masks and social distancing -- have to be strictly observed. With regard to quarantine for those arriving from abroad, the Centre's guidelines are expected and we will also be cautious on that aspect," said George.

Urging everyone to follow the COVID guidelines strictly, she also said those who have not been vaccinated yet should take the jab at the earliest.

The Health Department conducted review meetings and preventive measures have been strengthened based on that.

According to the central guidelines, all passengers arriving in the country from abroad should undergo an RT-PCR test within 72 hours and upload it in the concerned portal.

Those coming from the countries mentioned in the central guidelines would be closely monitored, the minister said, adding that such people should take the RT-PCR test again at the state airports.

The suspected samples of the passengers coming from these countries would be sent for genetic testing for virus variants, she added.

The scare of the new variant comes at a time when Kerala for the past few months has been registering 50 per cent of the daily new cases in the country, and has a similar record of having a high percentage of the total number of active cases.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)