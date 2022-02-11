Sailor from Kottayam goes missing in Atlantic Ocean

Kurichy: A Keralite youth working as an assistant cook on a ship has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The missing youth is Justin Kuruvila (28) of Valiyadathara House at Cheruvelippady at Kurichy in Kottayam district.

His family comprising mother Kunjoonjamma, brother Stephin, who is also a seaman, and sister Sikha has been praying for some good news since they were alerted by the shipping company.

The ship on which Justin worked had left Durban in South Africa for a port in the US on January 31. Even though Justin’s family was informed on Tuesday that he was missing, an official communication was conveyed over phone only on Wednesday morning by the shipping company authorities based in Ernakulam. Later in the day, the authorities arrived at Justin’s house and handed over a written document indicating his missing status.

The family was informed on Thursday that the search for Justin was called off.

“My son has been working on the ship for the last six years. When he spoke to us over phone the last time, he sounded happy,” Justin’s mother said.

The wedding of Justin’s brother Stephin took place three weeks ago. However, Justin could not attend it. But, he had told Kunjoonjamma that he would travel to Kurichy as soon as the ship reached America.

Justin’s sister Sikha works abroad and had come to Kerala on leave. She was scheduled to return to her workplace next week. However, after hearing about Justin’s disappearance at sea, she has deferred her travel plans.

Their father had lost his life in an accident three years ago.

As the distraught relatives are not being able to contact the ship authorities now, they have filed a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

State Minister V N Vasavan and former chief minister Oommen Chandy have contacted the External Affairs Ministry over the matter. Similarly, Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, has submitted a memorandum to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State V Muraleedharan and the Indian High Commissioner in South Africa.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, and BJP district president Lijin Lal visited the family.