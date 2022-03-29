Vigilance books DySP, kin over amassing property a day after arresting CPM leader

Palakkad: The Special Vigilance Cell has registered a disproportionate assets case against a deputy superintendent of police (crime branch) in Kozhikode and his two relatives.

The anti-graft agency registered the case and issued an arrest warrant against DSP M Hamsa, his wife and a relative Rasheed, a day after the arrest of a CPM leader in Walayar, Mohammad Rafi.

Vigilance officers said Hamsa and his relatives have gone into hiding after switching off their mobile phones.

The Vigilance cell registered the case against Hamsa on August 14, 2019, for possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income, and corruption. Earlier, vigilance officers had inspected the DSP's residence at Cherpulassery, and confiscated a significant number of stamp papers, title deeds, and documents pertaining to land deals.

The Vigilance had reportedly found several real estate transactions made in the name of Hamsa and his relatives.

The Vigilance claimed that Mohammad Rafi and Rasheed forged documents, including stamp papers, to carry out illegal land deals. They bought stamp papers in the name of a deceased person.

During interrogation, Rafi reportedly revealed that a Puthussery resident, Sabu, had made the duplicate rubber stamps. Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused had carried out land deals worth crores of rupees by forging documents.

The Special Vigilance Unit in Kochi arrested CPM local committee member and former member of Puthussery panchayat Rafi was arrested on Tuesday. He was produced before the Vigilance court and remanded in custody. The court would consider the case on Wednesday.

A Vigilance team headed by DySP S Sajeev has been investigating the case.