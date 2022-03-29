KIIFB-constructed school building develops cracks in 1.5 years, to be razed

Mattathur (Thrissur): A school building constructed at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore is set to be demolished one-and-a-half years later following safety concerns.

The plan is to demolish five classrooms of the Government Higher Secondary School at Chembuchira, constructed using Rs 3 crore from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Rs 75 lakh from MLA's fund.

The classrooms were constructed above the old building, situated in former education minister C Raveendranath's assembly constituency. Cracks on the terrace have caused leakages.

KIIFB had drawn up the plan for the construction. It has been alleged that the construction was carried out in a hurry before the Assembly election. Tender was invited without conducting proper technical study.

Cracks developed at various places within months of completing construction. An expert team from the Government Engineering College in Thrissur and KIIFB inspected the building and decided to carry out maintenance works.

The decision to demolish the building was made after local residents opposed the maintenance work and demanded a new structure.

The building will be reconstructed at the expense of the contractors. A high-level meeting chaired by Minister for General Education V Sivankutty in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday decided to rebuild five new classrooms.