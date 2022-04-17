Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

30 including children injured in stray dog attack at Kalpetta

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 17, 2022 06:50 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image.
Topic | Wayanad

At least 30 persons, including children were bitten by a stray dog at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Sunday.

According to witnesses, the dog attacked without provocation. A four-year-old girl child was bitten on the face. The child's injuries are not serious, reported Manorama News.

The injured are being treated at the General Hospital in Kalpetta.

RELATED ARTICLES

The dog attacked residents of Emily, Pallithazhe, Mess House Road and Ambaleri near the Kalpetta Town.

The local authorities are reportedly searching the dog that was chased by the locals after the attacks.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.