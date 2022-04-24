Malayalam
Three killed in separate road accidents in Kannur, Perambra

Our Correspondent
Published: April 24, 2022 02:48 PM IST
Harris was killed as an LPG tanker struck him at Thazhe Chovva locality of Kannur.
Kannur: A medical store employee was among the three killed in two road accidents in Kerala in the last few hours.
Harris was killed as an LPG tanker struck him at Thazhe Chovva locality of Kannur last midnight.
Meanwhile, a woman and her daughter were killed in a car-pickup collision at Valiakode, near Perambra, in Kozhikode district around 7 am on Sunday.
The dead are Perambra natives Sreeja (51) and Anjali (24).
The accident occurred as their car rammed a stationary pickup from the rear.
Other family members in the car escaped with minor injuries. All were rushed to the Perambra taluk hospital, but Sreeja and Anjali succumbed.

