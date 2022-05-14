Renowned physician Dr K P George passes away

Kottayam: Renowned physician Dr K P George is no more. He passed away here in the early hours of Saturday.

He was 94.

Dr George had a long stint at the medical college hospitals in Kozhikode and Kottayam during a remarkable career.

The popular doctor retired from government service in 1983 when he was the Assistant Professor at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

He was one of the two from the erstwhile Kochi State who were selected for the MBBS course in Madras in 1945. He went on to finish the course in 1951.

He secured the Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (DTM&H) in 1958 from the Edinburgh University and the MRCP in 1963.

Dr George attended an advanced training programme in Endocrinology in 1975 in England.

Years ago Dr KP George had endeared himself to the masses through a regular column in the Malayala Manorama weekly.

Readers' queries on medical issues were addressed through the popular column.

The deceased is survived by wife Mariam and sons Paulose George and Thomas George.

George was born in Thrissur in 1928. His father K A Paulose was a high court judge.

His mother Mary was the daughter of the Kochi State Police Commissioner MA Chacko.