Actress Assault Case: Dileep's friend Sarath, accused of destroying evidence, arrested

Kochi: The Crime Branch on Monday arrested Sarath G Nair, the sixth accused in the conspiracy to murder the investigating officer of the 2017 actress assault case.

Sarath, a friend of actor Dileep, was taken into custody for allegedly destroying evidence related to the case, according to the Crime Branch.

Sarath came under the probe team's radar after director Balachandra Kumar came out against Dileep with evidence.

He is currently under custody at the Aluva Police Club. The probe team confirmed Sarath's involvement in the conspiracy case with the help of voice samples.

Sarath was absconding ever since he sensed the investigation was leading up to him.

He had also attempted to move the court with an anticipatory bail plea.

On February 17, 2017, a renowned Malayalam actress was sexually assaulted by a gang in a moving car near Kochi. Following the incident, the gang members and actor Dileep were arrested in connection with the crime.

