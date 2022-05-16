Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Actress Assault Case: Dileep's friend Sarath, accused of destroying evidence, arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 16, 2022 09:52 PM IST
(1) Sarath G Nair (2) Dileep
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Crime Branch on Monday arrested Sarath G Nair, the sixth accused in the conspiracy to murder the investigating officer of the 2017 actress assault case.

Sarath, a friend of actor Dileep, was taken into custody for allegedly destroying evidence related to the case, according to the Crime Branch.

Sarath came under the probe team's radar after director Balachandra Kumar came out against Dileep with evidence.

RELATED ARTICLES

He is currently under custody at the Aluva Police Club. The probe team confirmed Sarath's involvement in the conspiracy case with the help of voice samples.

Sarath was absconding ever since he sensed the investigation was leading up to him.

He had also attempted to move the court with an anticipatory bail plea.

On February 17, 2017, a renowned Malayalam actress was sexually assaulted by a gang in a moving car near Kochi. Following the incident, the gang members and actor Dileep were arrested in connection with the crime.

(To be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.