SilverLine DPR incomplete, stone laying conducted without permission: Centre tells Kerala HC

Kochi: The Central government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the Detailed Project Report (DRP) submitted by K-Rail is incomplete.

It said many technical aspects of the ambitious Silverline railway corridor are not included as part of the DPR despite requests to hand over the same.

The Centre also lambasted the CPM-led government for carrying out the survey and the laying of the stones without the knowledge or consent of the Railway Ministry.

It said only an in-principal nod was given and this was to prepare a comprehensive DPR, nothing more. The state has failed to deliver that, it added.

The statements come in wake of the court seeking the Centre to clarify its stand amid mounting cases filed questioning the haphazard manner the state conducted the survey proceedings.

The Railway Minister too had maintained, in view of growing opposition, that the Centre has not given sanction for the Silverline project to go ahead.

Considered a flagship project of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the Silverline is a railway corridor which, if completed, will shorten the travel time between the two ends of the state from 8 hours to just 4 hours.