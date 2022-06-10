Malayalam
Central govt's Suraksha Mitr system to alert vehicle owners in case of speeding, accidents

Our Correspondent
Published: June 10, 2022 12:32 PM IST
suraksha-mitr-1248
Suraksha Mitr logo.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju on Thursday revealed that the Motor Vehicle Department's (MVD) vehicle-monitoring system, Suraksha Mitr, has become operational in the state.

In case of untoward situations during the journey, alerts will be immediately sent to the mobile phone of the vehicle owner. The messages would be sent from the location tracking device, which would be attached to the vehicles.

In case of speeding or if the vehicle meets with an accident, the owner would receive an SMS and email alert.

The alert message would be sent to the mobile phone number, which is provided at the time of installing the device. If there is a change in the mobile number or email id, these can be updated by sending an email to surakshamitr@cdac.in.

The MVD launched the Suraksha Mitr system as per the Central government's Nirbhaya scheme. The device has been installed on 2.38 lakh vehicles so far.

