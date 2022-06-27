Tourism dept withdraws circular discouraging frivolous complaints

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Tourism Director Krishna Teja received flak on Monday after a circular he issued urged women employees to desist from filing frivolous complaints.

The circular, which made rounds on social media, warned stern action against Tourism department employees filing bogus complaints and wasting "the precious time and effort of officials".

False allegations were tarnishing the Department's image, the circular read.

However, many felt that it dissuades genuine complainants from speaking up, especially in cases relating to sexual harassment at the workplace.

The circular has now been withdrawn.