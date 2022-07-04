Malappuram native held for threatening Swapna Suresh

Kochi: A 39-year-old man, who had allegedly threatened gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh over the phone, has been arrested even as she shifted her base to Kochi from Palakkad.



Naufal, a native of Tirurkad in Malappuram, had allegedly asked her to stop making accusations against the Chief Minister and K T Jaleel.

Just before calling Swapna, Naufal had also reportedly made calls to the DGP and Malappuram district police superintendent.

According to the police, Naufal has mental health issues, and a case had been filed against him earlier for misleading the police on black money deals. Swapana has emailed her complaint to the state police chief along with the voice recording of the threat.

During the phone conversation in which he raised death threats, Naufal had said that the CM was a good minister and K T Jaleel was a good MLA. He also revealed his own name and address.

Naufal had also claimed that Maradu Aneesh, a notorious goon in Kochi, had given Swapna's phone number and asked him to make the call.

To a query on where he was calling from, Naufal replied 'all Kerala DGP squad' but later said not Kerala Police.

The police have also found that Naufal had sent a message to Swapna over WhatsApp on June 18.

On the threat Swapna had said, “Don't know for how long will I live. Those who are making threats over the phone have been asking me to stop naming the Chief Minister, his wife and daughter, and K T Jaleel. Naufal had first said that he was calling at the behest of K T Jaleel. In the second call, he threatened using the name of Maradu Aneesh. I have lodged a complaint, along with the phone records, with the DGP,” she said.

ED probe to continue

Meanwhile, the ongoing interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is being continued in the wake of the latest confidential statements given by Swapna. Though a notice had been issued for Monday as well, it is not certain if the interrogation will happen due to technical reasons.

Swapna will be questioned at the Ernakulam police club on Tuesday in connection with the conspiracy case registered by the Kerala Police in the wake of the latest revelations.

Swapna shifts to Kochi

Swapna has shifted to a rented apartment at Koonammavu in Ernakulam after vacating her residence in Palakkad. The change has been made as it is convenient to attend court proceedings and meet police formalities which frequently crope up with regard to the cases against her.

She reported at the Varappuzha police station on Sunday.