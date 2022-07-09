'Ready to face law', VD Satheesan scorns RSS notice on Golwalkar remarks

A day after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) threatened to sue him, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday scorned the notice sent by the right-wing outfit.

Satheesan said he stood firm by his comments on 'Bunch of Thoughts' (Vicharadhara), a book written by RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar, revered as Guruji by his followers.

The RSS issued a legal notice to the Congress leader for claiming that the remarks made by former Kerala Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan against the Constitution were similar to the views expressed by Golwalkar in his book. The RSS wanted Satheesan to either prove his allegation within 24 hours or face legal action.

“The notice is in a threatening tone, asking me not to repeat what I said. I condemn it with disdain. I stand by what I said. I'm ready to face any legal action,” Satheesan told media on Saturday.

He said he made the allegations based on the contents on page 350 of the Malayalam translation of the book with him.

RSS-affiliated Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram Director R Sanjayan had recently said that Satheesan had the responsibility to produce the proof before common people.

Satheesan had alleged that Cheriyan was upholding the concept in the 'Bunch of Thoughts'. "So, Saji Cheriyan can join RSS and become a Union Minister now, by making such a statement supporting the RSS stand on the Constitution," Satheesan said.

Cheriyan was recently forced to resign as a state minister after certain remarks he made against the Constitution during a speech at a party function triggered a major political controversy. Cheriyan had said that the Constitution condones exploitation and it was dictated by some British people. Cheriyan, the two-time MLA from Chengannur, has been booked for the remarks even as the opposition parties call for his resignation as a legislator also for violating his oath of office.