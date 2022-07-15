Sreejith Ravi gets bail in POCSO case

Kochi: Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was granted bail by the Kerala High Court on Friday in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case.

The HC granted the bail considering his claim that he is under treatment for a character disorder. The bail was granted after an assurance from his father and wife that he would be treated for the disorder so that such incidents will not recur.

Sreejith, who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody under violation of POCSO for flashing at minor girls at Ayyanthole, had moved the High Court seeking bail. His plea said, he has been undergoing treatment for the behavioural disorder of exhibitionism at a private hospital in Thrissur since 2016 and that remaining in prison may affect his mental health badly.

The Thrissur Additional Sessions Court had denied his bail plea on Thursday. He has been booked for violating the POCSO act and Prevention of Atrocities against Women act.

Sreejith was arrested by the Police on a complaint that he flashed at the minor girls who were playing in front of an apartment near S N Park in Ayyanthole, Thrissur. The girls are aged 11 and 14.

The children complained to their parents that a man who reached in a luxury car flashed at them. It is alleged that the accused reached the same spot the very next day and repeated the offence.

Following this, the parents filed a complaint to the Thrissur West Police. The actor was identified after examining the visuals from the CCTV near the park.