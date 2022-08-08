Ordinances row: Chief secretary calls on Guv, Government tries to talk it out

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed dissent over renewing the 11 key ordinances, including the Kerala Lok Ayukta amendment bill, without presenting them in the assembly. The Governor demanded that the Chief Minister or the respective Ministers must elaborate on the reasons for continuously renewing the ordinances.

As part of the Government’s appeasement efforts, the State Chief Secretary V P Joy called on the Governor at Delhi and requested him to sign the ordinances. However, the Governor has not made his stand clear. The Governor expressed his displeasure on the State’s move to bring an ordinance curbing the Chancellor's power in the appointment of the University Vice-Chancellor.

The files containing the details on the Cabinet decision to renew the ordinances had reached Raj Bhavan for Governor’s approval. In response to this, Arif Mohammed Khan wrote to Pinarayi Vijayan seeking an explanation. The ordinances will turn invalid on Monday if the Governor abstains from signing them.

Most of the ordinances sent for approval were renewed at least twice earlier. The Governor particularly asks in his letter why the bills were not presented during the Assembly sessions and passed as legislation. The Governor abstained from signing the order renewing these ordinances.

The Government had decided to curb the Chancellor's powers of the Governor in the appointment of Kerala University Vice Chancellor by bringing out an ordinance. Provoked by this, the Governor, in turn, swiftly constituted a search committee for the VC’s appointment challenging the Government’s move.

Khan left for Delhi without signing the renewal of ordinances following this incident. He is to return to Raj Bhavan only by night on August 11. Kerala Chief Minister is also in Delhi to participate in the Niti Aayog meet. Nevertheless, it is not clear whether the Governor and the CM would meet in Delhi.

The ordinances would turn void and invalid if not renewed within 42 days from the start of the Assembly sessions. Even if there are a few days delay in bringing out the ordinances after renewal, signing and approving the same with retrospective effect can prevent it from turning invalid, clarified legal sources.

Of the key ordinances to be renewed, the Kerala Lokayukta amendment bill is of prime importance. The Governor had refused to approve it when it was first presented. Following the Governor’s dissent, the CM had then called on him and talked it out.

This was an amendment brought in by the Government to curb the Lok Ayukta’s powers against fighting corruption. The amendment ordinance was approved and notified by the Government on February 7, even as the Lok Ayuktha was considering pleas against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a few other Ministers and former Ministers.

The other ordinances awaiting renewal, with the number of times it has been renewed already mentioned in brackets: Kerala Maritime Board amendment (2), Local self-governance public service (1), Kerala Public Services Commission amendment (3), Kerala Private Forests vesting and assignment (7), Industrial single window board and industrial township development (2), Kerala board for appointments in public sector undertakings (1), Kerala Public Health ordinance (5), Kerala jewellery workers welfare fund (6), Kerala Cooperative societies amendment (2) and Live stock, poultry feed and Mineral mixture (5).