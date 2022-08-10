Kannur varsity VC may earn wrath of Governor for irregularities

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is set to take action against Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Dr Gopinath Ravindran, who is facing three serious charges of irregularities, sources said.

The Governor is empowered to suspend or dismiss a vice-chancellor in his capacity as the chancellor of universities. During the Oommen Chandy regime, the VC of the Kottayam-based Mahatma Gandhi University was expelled by the then-Governor.

Khan has sought a report from Dr Ravindran on the charges that the wife of the chief minister’s private secretary K K Ragesh was awarded the first rank, overlooking various other candidates, during selection to the associate professor's post in the university.

Though the syndicate approved the rank list, the appointment is yet to be made. Dr Priya had said she was yet to receive the appointment letter from Kannur University and that there was no basis for any controversy over her appointment.

The Governor’s assessment is that there are serious lapses on the part of the university on the matter. If the VC fails to provide a satisfactory explanation, then action will be initiated against him, sources said.

Other infractions

Another allegation is that the Board of Studies in the University was reconstituted without the Governor’s approval, thereby overriding his authority. The VC was accused of violating the university statutory regulations and directly recommending to the government the affiliation of self-financing colleges.

The Governor has also taken a stance that the reappointment of Dr Gopinath for a continuous second term as the vice-chancellor of the university was against laid down norms.

Earlier, the University Law Reforms Commission, of which the VC is a member, recommended curtailing the powers of the Chancellor (Governor). The government has prepared a draft of the same. Meanwhile, Mr Khan refused to repromulgate 11 key ordinances that have now lapsed.

Priya's tenure extended

The Kerala government has meanwhile issued orders extending the deputation of Dr Priya Varghese as the assistant director of Kerala Bhasha Institute by one year.

The extension is with effect from July 7.

Dr Priya was deputed to the Bhasha Institute while she was working as the assistant professor of the Malayalam department of the Kerala Varma College, Thrissur.