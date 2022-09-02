Priya Varghese's deputation violated rules, broke bond formalities, says new complaint

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after the High Court extended the stay on her appointment to the Kannur University, a new complaint claims that her deputation violated rules.



Priya is the wife of CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Private secretary K K Ragesh.

The new complaint also said she broke bond formalities after her research period. It is hoped that proceedings on the complaint would begin once the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is away in Kochi as part of PM Modi's visit, reaches Thiruvananthapuram.

The Governor is likely seek an explanation from Kannur VC Dr Gopinath Ravindran on the illagality of appointing Priya Varghese as the Student Service Director, on deputation.

Faculty members who go on research for three years are supposed to sign a bond stating that they would work in the same college for five years once they return. However, in Priya's case, she was allowed to go on deputation after came back from research.

The Save University Forum filed a complaint with the governor regarding the same, stating that it is against rules. The Governor would also seek explanation for this as well.

Two days ago, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had dealt a blow to Kannur University's claim that Priya's appointment met the required criterion.

Countering the varsity's claim, the UGC submitted to the High Court that a candidate's research period cannot be counted as teaching experience.

A single bench of the High Court had directed the UGC to submit its official stand on the matter in writing. It also extended the stay on Priya's appointment by a month.

Governor Khan, who is also the chancellor of state universities, had stayed Priya's appointment as an associate professor at the university two weeks ago, alleging nepotism. The order was challenged by the Kannur University Syndicate in the High Court.

Priya had recently taken to Facebook to claim that she was eligible for the post as per UGC norms.