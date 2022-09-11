After a two-year break, 'tigers' raid Thrissur streets

Thrissur: After a two-year break, 'pulis' of Thrissur are back with the age-old grandiose and pomp on the city's streets.



Five pulikali teams, from Poonkunnam, Kanattukara, Ayyanthol, Viyur Centre and Sakthan Pulikali Sangham participated in the city's much-awaited Pulikali spectacle this year. More than 250 artistes took part in the event this time at the venue Swaraj Round.

The first three teams arrived via the M G Road to the venue while the Viyur team came through Bini Junction and Sakthan team took the M O Road.

While the winners will be announced by the end of the event, there will be no formal prize distribution ceremony on Sunday, as ministers and political leaders are not attending the event. The prize distribution will be held another day, organisers said.

After the Centre declared official mourning on Sunday for the deceased Queen Elizabeth II, there there was speculation that the event will have to be canceled or rescheduled.

The news had marred the spirits of the artistes who have been waiting for the past two years. But the tourism department decided to go ahead with the vent. Since preparations were complete, rescheduling would have led to huge financial losses.