Rahul Gandhi to meet Vizhinjam, SilverLine protesters on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who reached Kerala on Sunday as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' will meet the Vizhinjam and SilverLine protesters on Monday. But he is not expected to travel to Vizhinjam.

Meanwhile, the Latin Church has decided to intensify the protest against the Porta at Vizhinjam in the coming days. A circular issued by Archbishop Dr Thomas J Neto, and read in churches on Sunday, said the protest was for just demands.

He urged all believers to participate in the march to Vizhinjam port next Sunday. This is the third continuous Sunday circular issued by the Church, seeking the laity's support for the protest.

The stir has already crossed 27 days, and the hunger strike launched as part of the agitation also completed seven days on Sunday.

After observing a ‘prayer day’ on Sunday, more protesters would join the agitation venue, saources said.

Another plan is to take out an awareness campaign starting from Moolampilly in Ernakulam district on September 14 to Vizhinjam, which is in Thiruvananthapuram. (Residents of Moolampilly were evicted from their homes for the construction of the transhipment port at Vallarpadom. There are allegations that many of those evicted got a rough deal fron the state.)

This march would be organised with the support of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Conference (KCBC) and various organisations representing fisherfolk and environmentalists. Kerala Latin Catholic Bishop Conference and Coastal Area Development Agency for Liberation would arrange this programme.

Yet another march is planned on September 18 from the Vizhinjam fishing harbour to the site of the port project.